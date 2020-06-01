Isabella Akinseye shares 8 Ways Children can Have Fun Virtually on this Episode of “Correct Student”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Isabella Akinseye is back with a new episode of her vlog series tagged “Correct Student.

“Correct Student” is a digital home to edu-taining content for people who are #AlwaysLearning.

In celebration of the just concluded Children’s Day, a special day to celebrate kids, teenagers and the young at heart. 2020 need not be any different. Yes, schools are shut down, places of leisure closed and large gatherings banned but the children can still enjoy their special day virtually.

On this vlog, Isabella Akinseye shares 8 ways to mark the occasion.

