Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Things Get Real with Simi & Cynthia on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

BN TV

Isabella Akinseye shares 8 Ways Children can Have Fun Virtually on this Episode of "Correct Student"

BN TV

Tomike & her Friend Ada Try out the 5 Minutes Makeup Challenge on this Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A New Season of Ndani TV's "Phases" is On the Way!

BN TV

How to Make a Spicy Plantain Puff Puff, Courtesy of Chef Lola's Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

There's So Much More to Know About Comedian Mr Macaroni

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

I'm Having the Time of My Life - TBoss talks Motherhood on this Episode of Rubbin' Minds

BN TV Movies & TV

Clarence Peters has a New Vlog Series for Aspiring Filmmakers

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Folabi Nuel & Jo Deep - Drink

BN TV

Dimma Umeh Takes Us Through Her Extreme Closet Cleanout on this New Vlog

BN TV

Things Get Real with Simi & Cynthia on this Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Series

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On this new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Simi opens up to Cynthia about her family’s attitude to her HIV status, while Faa and Khalil talk about making music together again.

The series features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn’t Justify the Means

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms
Advertisement
css.php