On this new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Simi opens up to Cynthia about her family’s attitude to her HIV status, while Faa and Khalil talk about making music together again.

The series features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the Coronavirus pandemic.