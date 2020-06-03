Did You Miss Tuesday’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show? Let’s Catch You Up

The #BBNaija Pepperdem reunion show which kicked off on Monday, with some housemates back on our screens, is still ongoing!

For Tuesday’s show, Tacha, Mercy, Venita, Omashola, Seyi, Frodd, Kim Oprah, Jackye, were all physically present.

The show lasted for 30 minutes, with the housemates sharing their audition stories, who they thought had no business in the house, and who were the top highlights?

Auditon stories, Kim Oprah said she almost fainted, Mercy said she had auditioned five times before she finally got in, and for Tacha, she went viral before she even entered the house because there was a clip of her being taunted by some other girls while on the queue. In true Tacha fashion, all their taunts did not phase her, she was just focused on her audition process. When she finally got into the house, regardless of the hate she experienced, she was excited.

Frodd says he tells people they need connection from God to get into the house. It’s not by who you know.#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 2, 2020

Omashola told us from the start that he talks a lot.#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 2, 2020

Frodd, Omashola and Tacha felt like they needed to lose some weight before getting into the house. From the first stage of being selected to them entering the house, they wanted to be fully prepared. (LOL!)

On who they thought had no business in the house:

Joe said, Esther

Nelson said, Thelma

Seyi said Jackye and Diane

Kim Oprah said, Diane

Ella said, Cindy

So many people think Jackye had no reason to be in the house. “She didn’t bring it.”#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 2, 2020

Jackye’s response for those who felt she had no reason to be in the house, “I was playing me and I played the part I wanted to play…Nobody at any point subdued me… I wasn’t gunning for the ultimate price, I just wanted an opportunity for people to see the tech queen”. (Yass! Girl)

Jackye says she played the card she wanted to play. “No one in the house subdued me.”#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 2, 2020

Seyi pointed out that, “If the Diane we’re seeing after the house was the one we saw in the house, she would have been a threat to Lambo”, but is Sucre Papito right about this 🤔?

Seyi says Diane outside the house is more fire than Diane inside the house. We’d like to meet the new Diane!#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 2, 2020

On playing a script to be like past housemates, Tacha said, “I’m too original to want to act like anybody, and coming on BBNaija and wanting to be like another people I strongly believe you will lose… If you watch the show you know that it was Tacha”. (We definitely saw Tacha, and she gave it to us, hot).

Finally! Tacha answered Ebuka’s question -“What are the characteristics of a winner” – Her new answer: Confidence.

Was Tacha trying to act like former contestants? “I’m too original to try to be like someone else. It was me 1001%.”#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 2, 2020

On who were the top highlights, most housemates said Mercy, Tacha, and Omashola.

Lambo, Lambo, Lambo – Mercy needs to explain this statement, “When Mercy coughs, it highlights”.

Omashola gave a nice speech, (you should know him by now).

Omashola said he wasn’t trying to copy Efe. He never even watched the show, he said. He was just being himself.#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 2, 2020

Omashola says he was giving the viewers what they wanted. Everyone can’t be sleeping under duvet.#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 2, 2020

He also said, “Highlights should be the name of the show. It shouldn’t even be named Pepper Dem, it should be Big Brother Highlights…” (What a Wow!)

The show ended with Kim Oprah coming for Tacha… (drum roll).

Well people, that’s all for Tuesday’s reunion. We can’t wait for the show to start proper and for the real pepper. Until then, see ya!

Photo Credit: lookslikeagoodman