There’s Likely Going to be a “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” Sequel

Well, there’s a possibility that “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” will be getting a sequel, and this hint was given out by its executive producer, Charles Okpaleke, who might have dropped a subtle announcement of the sequel’s first pre-production meeting.

And, just so you know, the award-winning blockbuster is now showing on Netflix.

Charles shared on Instagram that he held a meeting with the director, Ramsey Nouah, writer, Nicole Asinugo and co-producer, Chris Odeh.

He wrote: