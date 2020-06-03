Movies & TV
There’s Likely Going to be a “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” Sequel
Well, there’s a possibility that “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” will be getting a sequel, and this hint was given out by its executive producer, Charles Okpaleke, who might have dropped a subtle announcement of the sequel’s first pre-production meeting.
And, just so you know, the award-winning blockbuster is now showing on Netflix.
Charles shared on Instagram that he held a meeting with the director, Ramsey Nouah, writer, Nicole Asinugo and co-producer, Chris Odeh.
He wrote:
I just finished a 4 hour zoom meeting with @2scoopsofnikki @ramseynouah @chrisodeh All I can say for now is Richard Williams would pay some people a visit! It’s official. Who should he start with? The reporter, Andy, Nnamdi or Tobi? Or maybe Kelly.