There’s Likely Going to be a “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” Sequel

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Well, there’s a possibility that “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” will be getting a sequel, and this hint was given out by its executive producer, Charles Okpaleke, who might have dropped a subtle announcement of the sequel’s first pre-production meeting.

And, just so you know, the award-winning blockbuster is now showing on Netflix.

Charles shared on Instagram that he held a meeting with the director, Ramsey Nouah, writer, Nicole Asinugo and co-producer, Chris Odeh.

He wrote:

I just finished a 4 hour zoom meeting with @2scoopsofnikki @ramseynouah @chrisodeh All I can say for now is Richard Williams would pay some people a visit! It’s official. Who should he start with? The reporter, Andy, Nnamdi or Tobi? Or maybe Kelly.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

