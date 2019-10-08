Movies & TV
Ramsey Nouah Lets Us Know What It Was Like Directing “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free” | Watch
The Director for the much-anticipated sequel to the Nollywood classic ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’, Ramsey Nouah is giving a lowdown on the work that has been put into making the movie and he has something vital to tell you about this masterpiece.
Also, a peek into the good, bad and ugly days on set is worth the watch.
@livinginbondagethesequel, Out in Cinemas from #Nov8th . Executive producer: @charlesofplay producer: @stevegukas Directed by @ramseynouah Line Producer: @chrisodeh