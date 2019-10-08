Connect with us

Ramsey Nouah Lets Us Know What It Was Like Directing "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free" | Watch

Flavour Gives Us a Glimpse of his Soundtrack - Tene - for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" | Watch

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela - Viewing Fela's Life Through a Different Lens

Watch Omashola talk About Regretting Wooing Venita, Relationship with KimOprah, Isilomo & Khafi & Plans after the #BBNaija Show

The Beat 99.9fm "Billionaire Gang" Jump on Teni's #BillionaireChallenge & It's So Fun to Watch

Titilope Sonuga Drops Videos for Her New Poetry Album - 'Swim' | Stream HERE

#BBNaija Star Nina Loses Dad

Seyi Apologizes to Thelma, talks about his #BBNaija Journey & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Mike talks about his #BBNaija Journey, Relocating to Nigeria & Plans After the Show | WATCH

Lupita Nyong'o Shows Off her Alter Ego "Troublemaker" as She Raps on "The Tonight Show" | Watch

The Director for the much-anticipated sequel to the Nollywood classic ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’, Ramsey Nouah is giving a lowdown on the work that has been put into making the movie and he has something vital to tell you about this masterpiece.

Also, a peek into the good, bad and ugly days on set is worth the watch.

