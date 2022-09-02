Watch: Ramsey Nouah shares first teaser for the upcoming Shina Rambo biopic

Ramsey Nouah‘s first film as a director, “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,” won him a lot of fans and awards. Now, he’s working on Play Network Studios’ biopic of 90s robbery kingpin Shina Rambo.

Shina Rambo who is from Ogun state is well known for his story as a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin whose name sent shivers down the spines of people in the SouthWest of Nigeria, places like Benin Republic and neighbourhood, in the 1990s. He was converted by an evangelist and became a pastor after serving jail time for his crimes.

Ramsey Nouah posted the first-look teaser on his official Instagram page with the caption, “Nobody can tell our stories better than we do. Shina Rambo in the making.” In the video, the famed Shina Rambo talked about making a deal with the devil and one of his robberies on the third mainland bridge.

Watch the teaser below

Charles Okpaleke, the CEO/Co-founder of Play Network, first announced the biopic in 2021. He did so in an Instagram post that confirmed the company had acquired the intellectual property rights after a long conversation with the former bandit.

The producer shared a photo with writings and captioned it:

I’m in this industry to tell our Nigerian stories (and we have a lot of them). I’m not perfect but I strive to be, and as a new film maker don’t expect instant perfection. But expect one thing “I’m here to stay” and I’ll get better at it. This is just the beginning guys! We are fearless! We move!! @playnetworkstudios

Movie Title: Shina Rambo

We are looking forward to the trailer and knowing the cast and crew that will bring this magic to life.