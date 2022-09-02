Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch: Ramsey Nouah shares first teaser for the upcoming Shina Rambo biopic

BN TV Movies & TV

Check Out this Epic Scene featuring Jimmy Odukoya & Viola Davis from "The Woman King"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

10 Questions With… Amaka on Her Fave Moments in the Level Up House | #BNxBBNaija7

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Amaka talks about her relationships with the #BBNaija7 guys & what's next for her | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: "I found out I was going in as a fake housemate the day I went into the house" - Modella says

Beauty BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara Just Shared Her Daytime Makeup Routine and It’s Pure Perfection

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: Amaka's Eviction, Sinking Ships & HOH Win

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Alex Asogwa tell her fascinating life story in the latest "Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong in this New Episode of "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

BN TV

Watch: Ramsey Nouah shares first teaser for the upcoming Shina Rambo biopic

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @graphedbyblue

Ramsey Nouah‘s first film as a director, “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,” won him a lot of fans and awards. Now, he’s working on Play Network Studios’ biopic of 90s robbery kingpin Shina Rambo.

Shina Rambo who is from Ogun state is well known for his story as a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin whose name sent shivers down the spines of people in the SouthWest of Nigeria, places like Benin Republic and neighbourhood, in the 1990s. He was converted by an evangelist and became a pastor after serving jail time for his crimes.

Ramsey Nouah posted the first-look teaser on his official Instagram page with the caption, “Nobody can tell our stories better than we do. Shina Rambo in the making.” In the video, the famed Shina Rambo talked about making a deal with the devil and one of his robberies on the third mainland bridge.

Watch the teaser below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAMSEY NOUAH (@ramseynouah)

Charles Okpaleke, the CEO/Co-founder of Play Network, first announced the biopic in 2021. He did so in an Instagram post that confirmed the company had acquired the intellectual property rights after a long conversation with the former bandit.

The producer shared a photo with writings and captioned it:

I’m in this industry to tell our Nigerian stories (and we have a lot of them). I’m not perfect but I strive to be, and as a new film maker don’t expect instant perfection. But expect one thing “I’m here to stay” and I’ll get better at it. This is just the beginning guys! We are fearless! We move!! @playnetworkstudios
Movie Title: Shina Rambo

We are looking forward to the trailer and knowing the cast and crew that will bring this magic to life.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms
css.php