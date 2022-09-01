Connect with us

Amaka talks about her relationships with the #BBNaija7 guys & what's next for her | Watch

#BNxBBNaija7: "I found out I was going in as a fake housemate the day I went into the house" - Modella says

Dodos Uvieghara Just Shared Her Daytime Makeup Routine and It's Pure Perfection

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: Amaka's Eviction, Sinking Ships & HOH Win

Watch Alex Asogwa tell her fascinating life story in the latest "Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast"

Don't Miss this Episode of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast"

Watch Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong in this New Episode of "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

Watch Soliat Bada & Adebayo Oke-Lawal make Fish and Boli in this Episode of "Off The Menu"

New Video: Adekunle Gold - 5 Star

Amaka speaks on her friendship with Phyna & favourite memories in Biggie's house | Watch

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Amaka, the Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate who was evicted by what show producers termed “house power play” says she’s accepted the reality of her eviction as it’s the reality.

In this interview with Chuey Chu, she talks about her relationships with some of the guys in the house, including Giddyfia, Groovy, Eloswag, Dotun, and Cyph, and what’s next for her!

Watch the interview brought to you by Johnnie Walker

