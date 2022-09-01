Connect with us

Asake Reveals “Mr. Money With The Vibe” Album Art and Tracklist

3 hours ago

We were expecting it, and now he’s getting ready to drop it.

Asake has shared the tracklist and album cover for his upcoming album “Mr. Money With The Vibe.” The album has 12 songs, including previously released “Sungba (remix),” “Peace Be Unto You,” and “Terminator.”

Guest appearances on the album include American rapper Russ and Nigerian Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy. The album arrives on September 8, so get ready!

Check out the tracklist in full below.

