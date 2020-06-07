Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

This Couple Celebrating their Wedding during a Protest is such a Powerful Statement

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Yemi Alade & Sinach make Billboard's Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists

Nollywood Scoop

Adunni Ade is a Year Older & Grateful

Scoop

Anthony Joshua says Racism is a Virus & the Black Community Needs to Inject the Vaccine

Scoop

You Need to See Kanayo O. Kanayo's Son Einstein Playing the Saxophone 👏🏾

Scoop Sweet Spot

Teddy A will definitely love this Cute Birthday Message from Wifey BamBam

Scoop

Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian Takes a Bold Step to Support the Black Community

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Catch Up on All that Went Down this Week on #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

David Oyelowo Breaks Down in Tears Reliving Racism Experience & Death of George Floyd

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ijeoma Okonkwo's Open Letter to Her Sons is Perfectly Full of Hope

Scoop

This Couple Celebrating their Wedding during a Protest is such a Powerful Statement

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 hours ago

 on

A Black Lives Matter protest in Philadelphia turned into a wedding party on Saturday afternoon when a couple decided to join the march after reportedly taking their vows the same day.

It’s not only heartwarming but very powerful!

The couple, identified as Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon, joined protesters marching to City Hill after their ceremony.

The bride looking stunningly beautiful in her wedding dress, while her husband looked smart in his tuxedo. The crowd parted ways for the couple, who kissed and posed for wedding photos to capture their special day. They then joined the march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as the crowd walked toward City Hall.

This video shows the couple holding hands as protesters hold signs and chant “Black lives matter.”

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: Seemingly Inconsequential Actions Have Long Term Consequences

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey
Advertisement
css.php