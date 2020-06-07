Anthony Joshua says Racism is a Virus & the Black Community Needs to Inject the Vaccine

We saw how John Boyega supported the black community during the protest in London, now, World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua joined demonstrators in his home town of Watford to protest against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Joshua was on crutches on Saturday and was also seen wearing a knee brace, but that didn’t stop him for coming through. In the video, Anthony Joshua is seen with a large number of people while lending his voice to racism across the globe.

Joshua referred ‘Racism’ to ‘Virus’, he said, ‘Racism is a virus and you’re the cure’. He said:

A virus that is not apologetic. A virus that spreads across all sectors of our communities, sports, education, churches, entertainment, the media, and even the government. Not just in the UK, but across the world. The virus has been declared a pandemic. It is out of control. And I’m not actually talking about COVID-19. The virus I’m referring to is called racism. How long are we going to allow racism to spread through our communities? And right now, we are in the community, and affect our lives without using the vaccine you already have in your possession? What is the possession? Me and you. You want a vaccine. I am the vaccine. We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations, just like today. So well done, Watford. Inject the vaccine. We must not use the demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting.

Photo Credit: anthonyjoshua | #AnthonyJoshua