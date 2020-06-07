Connect with us

Scoop

Anthony Joshua says Racism is a Virus & the Black Community Needs to Inject the Vaccine

Nollywood Scoop

Adunni Ade is a Year Older & Grateful

Scoop Sweet Spot

This Couple Celebrating their Wedding in a Protest is not Only Heartwarming but Powerful

Scoop

You Need to See Kanayo O. Kanayo's Son Einstein Playing the Saxophone 👏🏾

Scoop Sweet Spot

Teddy A will definitely love this Cute Birthday Message from Wifey BamBam

Scoop

Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian Takes a Bold Step to Support the Black Community

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Catch Up on All that Went Down this Week on #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

David Oyelowo Breaks Down in Tears Reliving Racism Experience & Death of George Floyd

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ijeoma Okonkwo's Open Letter to Her Sons is Perfectly Full of Hope

Scoop

Protesters March Against Sexual & Gender-Based Violence in Lagos & Abuja

Scoop

Anthony Joshua says Racism is a Virus & the Black Community Needs to Inject the Vaccine

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We saw how John Boyega supported the black community during the protest in London, now, World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua joined demonstrators in his home town of Watford to protest against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Joshua was on crutches on Saturday and was also seen wearing a knee brace, but that didn’t stop him for coming through. In the video, Anthony Joshua is seen with a large number of people while lending his voice to racism across the globe.

Joshua referred ‘Racism’ to ‘Virus’, he said, ‘Racism is a virus and you’re the cure’. He said:

A virus that is not apologetic. A virus that spreads across all sectors of our communities, sports, education, churches, entertainment, the media, and even the government. Not just in the UK, but across the world. The virus has been declared a pandemic.

It is out of control. And I’m not actually talking about COVID-19. The virus I’m referring to is called racism. How long are we going to allow racism to spread through our communities? And right now, we are in the community, and affect our lives without using the vaccine you already have in your possession?

What is the possession? Me and you. You want a vaccine. I am the vaccine. We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations, just like today. So well done, Watford. Inject the vaccine. We must not use the demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting.

Photo Credit: anthonyjoshua | #AnthonyJoshua

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves
Advertisement
css.php