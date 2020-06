Nollywood actress Adunni Ade is a year older today and to celebrate her new age she has shared a few new photos on social media to mark the day.

She wrote:

No Major potions,

No Fairy dust

No one to do it for you

Just me, I will push you

Show you

How to put one determined foot

In front of the other.

This is what I live by!

A Child of Grace.

Happy Birthday dun dun ☺️