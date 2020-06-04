Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

3 hours ago

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Dineo and Zamo create an emergency signal as Zamo’s fears for her cousin Rise. Meanwhile Wasiu has opened his home to strangers and Ebisinde doesn’t know how he can help his friend.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the new episode below:

BellaNaija.com

