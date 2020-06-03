BN TV
“Head or Heart?” Is the Question Toke Makinwa is asking on Today’s Episode of “Toke Moments”
Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of Toke Moments and she’s giving some valuable advice.
On this episode, she asks why people allow their hearts win over their heads? She says people always know how to make the right life decisions using the head but once it comes to relationship matters, they allow the heart cloud their judgement even though the head has already told them the right thing to do.
