"Head or Heart?" Is the Question Toke Makinwa is asking on Today's Episode of "Toke Moments"

Vandora's tips on "How to find The One"

Things Get Real with Simi & Cynthia on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

Isabella Akinseye shares 8 Ways Children can Have Fun Virtually on this Episode of "Correct Student"

Tomike & her Friend Ada Try out the 5 Minutes Makeup Challenge on this Vlog

A New Season of Ndani TV's "Phases" is On the Way!

How to Make a Spicy Plantain Puff Puff, Courtesy of Chef Lola's Kitchen

There's So Much More to Know About Comedian Mr Macaroni

I'm Having the Time of My Life - TBoss talks Motherhood on this Episode of Rubbin' Minds

Clarence Peters has a New Vlog Series for Aspiring Filmmakers

"Head or Heart?" Is the Question Toke Makinwa is asking on Today's Episode of "Toke Moments"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of Toke Moments and she’s giving some valuable advice.

On this episode, she asks why people allow their hearts win over their heads? She says people always know how to make the right life decisions using the head but once it comes to relationship matters, they allow the heart cloud their judgement even though the head has already told them the right thing to do.

Watch the video below:

