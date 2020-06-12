What Nigerian Governors say they’re doing to End Sexual & Gender-based Violence

Nigerian Governors are taking a stand on rape and other gender-based violence against women and children.

There has been an alarming increase in the reports of sexual violence in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. More deaths, more survivors, more victims. Since the birth of the #MeToo movement, we’ve seen several women come forward to share their brave story of survival and recovery, and naming their abusers. National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) started publishing names and photographs of some convicted sex offenders on the Nigeria Sex Offender Register.

Despite protesters taking to the street and social media to demand change and justice, the Nigerian government needs to do more.

Recently the first ladies resolved to get more involved with the fight to end sexual violence, and now the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have agreed to declare a state of emergency on rape and other gender-based violence against women and children. A press release signed by the Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, condemned violence against women and children and warned that offenders would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to Premium Times, the press release reads: