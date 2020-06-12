Connect with us

Obaseki has been Disqualified from Edo Governorship Primary Election

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and two other aspirants from contesting the primaries of the party in the June 22 primary for the governorship election in the state, Nigerian Tribune reports.

A few days ago, a lawsuit was filed against Obaseki for allegedly forging his bachelor of arts (B.A.) certificate in classical studies from the University of Ibadan.

The chairman of the screening committee, Jonathan Ayuba announced the disqualification at the party headquarters in Abuja.  He said only three aspirants were qualified to contest for the primary.

According to the screening committee, “Obaseki presented the Higher School Certificate which the panel said was defective as no such certificate in existence, adding that the National Youth Service Corps certificate he presented did not have his name written properly”.

BellaNaija.com

