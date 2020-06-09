The First Ladies are Joining the Fight Against Sexual Violence

The first ladies of all 36 states across Nigeria are taking a stand against sexual violence in the country.

So much have happened in the past few weeks pertaining to sexual violence in the country. In the past few years, if we’re going to be more accurate.

The #MeToo movement had its day back in 2019, with brave women coming forward to share their stories about surviving sexual assault. Then this year, spurred by the tragic death of Uwa, more women came forward to share their stories, naming names.

The populace have protested, demanding change. And now the wives of all the governors across the countries, after a Zoom meeting, have issued a communique about the issue.

They have resolved to become more involved, they wrote in the communique, and will communicate with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on all that they decided on.

See the communique below: