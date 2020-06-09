Connect with us

Events News

Kenyans stage Peaceful Protest against Police Brutality

Events

Need to Understand the Principles of Wealth Creation? This InstaLive Session with Femi Pedro & Arese Ugwu is For You

Events

itel Mobile introduces its P36 Series in First Virtual Product Launch

Events

Femi Pedro shares His Thoughts on Wealth, Entrepreneurship & Leadership in His New Book 'Formula for Wealth'

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Career Events

Positioning for Post-COVID: Brian Tracy, George Fraser to headline the GOTNI Global Leadership Masterclass

Events

You can Partner with Adlai Heroes Foundation to create a Safe Haven for Children

Career Events

Chairman SMEDAN Femi Pedro to Launch his Book 'The Formula for Wealth' | Here's How You can Be Part of It

Events

Don't Miss the Civil Society Groups Live TV & Virtual Citizens’ Townhall Today on Voting amidst COVID-19

Events

Top Nigerian Artistes to Deliver a Thrilling Performance at Facebook & Red Cross #AfricaTogether Virtual Concert

Events

Kenyans stage Peaceful Protest against Police Brutality

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

Yesterday, on the 8th of June, hundreds of Kenyans took to the streets in Nairobi to peacefully protest against police brutality and extradition killings.

Some of the placards show names of family members, friends, and neighbors from the community who have been killed by the police during the last few years.

The protest was also organized to show solidarity with movements worldwide to protest against police brutality.

There have been worldwide protests against police brutality following the murder of an unarmed and handcuffed George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who had his knee on George’s neck for almost nine minutes while George cried out, “I can’t breathe”.

According to The Guarding, in Kenya, “At least 15 people have been killed by police, and 31 people injured” since a dusk-till-dawn curfew was enforced in March to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

See the photos from the Kenyan protests below.

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Young Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA – JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years. (Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How To Stay Visible While Working Remotely

Why Do You Lie Unprovoked?

In Loving Memory: Of OJ Akingbesote – An Exemplary Husband Who Loved without Restraint!

#BellaNaijaMCM Kingdom Nwanyanwu of D-Ability Initiative is Promoting the Welfare of Deaf & Hard of Hearing Persons in Nigeria 

BN Book Excerpt: The Formula For Wealth by Femi Pedro
Advertisement
css.php