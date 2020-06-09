Kenyans stage Peaceful Protest against Police Brutality

Yesterday, on the 8th of June, hundreds of Kenyans took to the streets in Nairobi to peacefully protest against police brutality and extradition killings.

Some of the placards show names of family members, friends, and neighbors from the community who have been killed by the police during the last few years.

The protest was also organized to show solidarity with movements worldwide to protest against police brutality.

There have been worldwide protests against police brutality following the murder of an unarmed and handcuffed George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who had his knee on George’s neck for almost nine minutes while George cried out, “I can’t breathe”.

According to The Guarding, in Kenya, “At least 15 people have been killed by police, and 31 people injured” since a dusk-till-dawn curfew was enforced in March to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

See the photos from the Kenyan protests below.

Photo Credit: Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images