Connect with us

News

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza is Dead

News

The First Ladies are Joining the Fight Against Sexual Violence

Events News

Kenyans stage Peaceful Protest against Police Brutality

News

Governor Akeredolu Bans Football Viewing Centres in Ondo State + More Coronavirus Updates

News

Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal is the New Oniru of Iru Land

News

Names of Convicted Sex Offenders now on NAPTIP's Register

News

Leopold, Edward Colston, Robert E. Lee - Racist Statues are Being Taken Down Across the World

News

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has tested Positive for Coronavirus

News

Hitting the Streets to Protest? Follow these Guidelines to Stay Safe

News

How Diezani Alison-Madueke's Dominica Citizenship Protects her from the EFCC

News

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza is Dead

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The government of Burundi has just announced that President Pierre Nkurunziza has passed on.

Pierre Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005 was due to be replaced in August by Evariste Ndayishimiye, who was announced the winner of a May 20 presidential election.

In a statement released on the official Twitter page of Burundian government, the 55-year-old suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials say.

“The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi… following heart failure on June 8, 2020,” the post says.

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

“Wife Material” – The Door That Leads Women Down the Valley of Wrong Choices

Temi Olajide: Dear Mums, Celebrate Your Wins!

Wunmi Adelusi: How To Stay Visible While Working Remotely

Why Do You Lie Unprovoked?

In Loving Memory: Of OJ Akingbesote – An Exemplary Husband Who Loved without Restraint!
Advertisement
css.php