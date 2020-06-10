George Floyd Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Service

George Floyd was laid to rest yesterday, June 9, 2020.

46-year-old Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25 and his death sparked off a series of anti-racism protests as well as protests against police brutality.

George Floyd‘s funeral service was held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas. It was the final service, after a series of memorial services held this week. Family members and friends, most dressed all in white, stepped up to a microphone to describe Floyd as a loving, larger-than-life personality who deserved justice.

During the funeral service, Rev. Al Sharpton gave a speech while Ne-Yo performed. The 40-year-old singer performed Boyz II Men‘s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” and struggled to get through the entire song as he held back tears.

Hollywood actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum were also spotted at the funeral service.

Joe Biden also spoke to the family and guests at the funeral with a video message.

Following the service, there was a procession with a horse-drawn carriage and George Floyd’s body was escorted to be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, where his mother is buried.

Photo Credit: Getty Images