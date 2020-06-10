George Floyd Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Service

George Floyd was laid to rest yesterday, June 9, 2020.
46-year-old Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25 and his death sparked off a series of anti-racism protests as well as protests against police brutality.
George Floyd‘s funeral service was held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas. It was the final service, after a series of memorial services held this week. Family members and friends, most dressed all in white, stepped up to a microphone to describe Floyd as a loving, larger-than-life personality who deserved justice.
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Brooke Williams, niece of George Floyd, speaks at Floyd’s funeral service in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 09: The family of George Floyd comes to the podium to speak during the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
During the funeral service, Rev. Al Sharpton gave a speech while Ne-Yo performed. The 40-year-old singer performed Boyz II Men‘s “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” and struggled to get through the entire song as he held back tears.
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 09:The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the private funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Ne-Yo sings at the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
Hollywood actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum were also spotted at the funeral service.
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Actors Channing Tatum (L) and Jamie Foxx attend the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
Joe Biden also spoke to the family and guests at the funeral with a video message.
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 09: Former Vice President Joe Biden gives a video-taped message during the private funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
Following the service, there was a procession with a horse-drawn carriage and George Floyd’s body was escorted to be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, where his mother is buried.
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Family and friends of George Floyd enter the Fountain of Praise church for his funeral on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 09: Pallbearers recess out of the church with the casket following the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 09: Pallbearers bring the casket into the church for the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: The casket bearing the remains of George Floyd is brought into the chapel for his funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: The casket bearing the remains of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during his funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Mourners pause at the casket bearing the remains of George Floyd in the chapel during his funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 09: Rev. Al Sharpton enters the The Fountain of Praise church for the private funeral for George Floyd on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: I button that reads “I can’t breathe” adorns the jacket of a mourner before the private funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Family members pause at the casket during the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Mourners react as they look at the casket as the extended family processes into the private funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Zsa Zsa Floyd attends the funeral service for her brother George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Roxie Washington (R) and Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, attend the funeral service in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. George Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: A man draws a portrait at the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Family and friends attend the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 09: Extended family members react as family members speak during the private funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 09: A family member raises her fist while family members speak during the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25, sparking global protests. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
PEARLAND, TEXAS – JUNE 09: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo (R) and another officer raise their hands while walking in front of the casket containing the remains of George Floyd, as it is brought by horse-drawn carriage in a funeral procession to Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery for burial, on June 9, 2020 in Pearland, Texas. George Floyd died on May 25th when he was in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, with the three other officers involved facing other charges. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: The casket containing the remains of George Floyd are loaded onto a horse drawn hearse during a funeral procession on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests will be buried at Houston Memorial Gardens. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: People watch as a horse drawn hearse containing the remains of George Floyd passes by during a funeral procession on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests will be entombed at Houston Memorial Gardens. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: People watch as a horse drawn hearse containing the remains of George Floyd passes by during a funeral procession on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests will be entombed at Houston Memorial Gardens. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: People watch as a horse drawn hearse containing the remains of George Floyd passes by during a funeral procession on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests will be entombed at Houston Memorial Gardens. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 09: A member of The New Black Panthers stands watch during the funeral for George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Floyd died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests. on June 09, 2020 in Houston, Texas. on June 09, 2020 in Houston, Texas. on June 09, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
