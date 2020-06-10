Connect with us

News Sweet Spot

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh release a Photograph to celebrate the Duke's 99th Birthday

News

Nigeria Records 663 New Coronavirus Cases + Other Updates

News

World Trade Organisation Accepts Nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as DG

Events News

George Floyd Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Service

News

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza is Dead

News

The First Ladies are Joining the Fight Against Sexual Violence

Events News

Kenyans stage Peaceful Protest against Police Brutality

News

Governor Akeredolu Bans Football Viewing Centres in Ondo State + More Coronavirus Updates

News

Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal is the New Oniru of Iru Land

News

Names of Convicted Sex Offenders now on NAPTIP's Register

News

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh release a Photograph to celebrate the Duke’s 99th Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have released a photograph to celebrate the Duke’s 99th birthday.

In the photo taken on Wednesday, on June 1, 2020 in Windsor, United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pose in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch. The Duke is wearing a Household Division tie.

Photo Credit: Steve Parsons/Press Association via Getty Images

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Muna Onuzo-Iyanam – The Startup Doctor – is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

“Wife Material” – The Door That Leads Women Down the Valley of Wrong Choices

Temi Olajide: Dear Mums, Celebrate Your Wins!

Wunmi Adelusi: How To Stay Visible While Working Remotely

Why Do You Lie Unprovoked?
Advertisement
css.php