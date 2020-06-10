The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh release a Photograph to celebrate the Duke’s 99th Birthday

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have released a photograph to celebrate the Duke’s 99th birthday.

In the photo taken on Wednesday, on June 1, 2020 in Windsor, United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pose in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch. The Duke is wearing a Household Division tie.

Photo Credit: Steve Parsons/Press Association via Getty Images