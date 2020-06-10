World Trade Organisation Accepts Nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as DG

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has acknowledged the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as one of the candidates for the position of the DG of the organization.

President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020.

This was made known on the official Twitter handle of WTO on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The tweet reads:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of the Board of Gavi and Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, has been nominated by Nigeria as a candidate for the post of WTO Director-General.

The nomination period ends on 8 July. Learn more about the process to select the next Director-General of the WTO here: https://t.co/rCo7gRsEkI #WTODG — WTO (@wto) June 9, 2020

The Geneva-based global trade body said in a three-paragraph statement on its website;