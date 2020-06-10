News
World Trade Organisation Accepts Nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as DG
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has acknowledged the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as one of the candidates for the position of the DG of the organization.
President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020.
This was made known on the official Twitter handle of WTO on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The tweet reads:
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of the Board of Gavi and Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, has been nominated by Nigeria as a candidate for the post of WTO Director-General.
The nomination period ends on 8 July. Learn more about the process to select the next Director-General of the WTO here: https://t.co/rCo7gRsEkI #WTODG
— WTO (@wto) June 9, 2020
The Geneva-based global trade body said in a three-paragraph statement on its website;
According to the timetable announced by the Chair of the General Council, David Walker, the nomination period will close on 8 July 2020. Shortly after the nomination period has closed, candidates will be invited to meet with members at a special General Council meeting, present their views and take questions from the membership.