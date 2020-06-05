Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Nigeria’s Candidate for World Trade Organisation’s DG Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Nigeria’s candidate, for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Tolu Ogunlesi, the SA to the President on digital and new media, announced the nomination on his Twitter account.

He tweeted:

President @MBuhari has nominated @NOIweala as Nigeria’s candidate for the position of DG of @wto. DG Azevedo is stepping down in August 2020, a year early, so the election of a new DG, originally scheduled for 2021, may take place much earlier.

In a five-page document obtained by THISDAY, it states that Buhari withdrew the candidacy of Yonov Frederik Agah, Nigeria’s permanent representative to WTO, for the same position, and the election is scheduled to hold in Geneva, Switzerland, 2021.

The statement reads: