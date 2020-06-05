Connect with us

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Nigeria's Candidate for World Trade Organisation's DG Election

News

Some COVID-19 Patients Will No Longer Have to Wait for a Negative Test Result Before Discharge

News

Lagos State issues New Guidelines Towards the Reopening of Churches & Mosques

Career Features News

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

News

Five Airports will be Reopened for Domestic Operations by June 21 + Other #COVID19 Updates

Inspired Living News Scoop

John Boyega's Powerful Speech to Protesters is A Wake Up Call to Many of Us

News

"This can't happen to anybody else" - George Floyd's Family wants Change

News

Lagosians are planning a Peaceful Protest to Seek Justice for Tina

News

Churches, Mosque Will Not Reopen in Lagos State & Other COVID-19 Updates

News

What You Need to Know about Akinwumi Adesina's Meeting with President Buhari

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is Nigeria’s Candidate for World Trade Organisation’s DG Election

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Nigeria’s candidate, for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Tolu Ogunlesi, the SA to the President on digital and new media, announced the nomination on his Twitter account.

He tweeted:

President @MBuhari has nominated @NOIweala as Nigeria’s candidate for the position of DG of @wto. DG Azevedo is stepping down in August 2020, a year early, so the election of a new DG, originally scheduled for 2021, may take place much earlier.

In a five-page document obtained by THISDAY, it states that Buhari withdrew the candidacy of Yonov Frederik Agah, Nigeria’s permanent representative to WTO, for the same position, and the election is scheduled to hold in Geneva, Switzerland, 2021.

The statement reads:

The embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and permanent mission to the African Union (AU) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) presents compliments to all embassies and permanent missions in Addis Ababa and has the honour to inform that the Federal Government of Nigeria has withdrawn the candidacy of Ambassador Yonov Frederick Agah for election to the position of Director-General of the WTO.

In this regard, Mission also wishes to inform that his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to replace Ambassador Agah, as Nigeria’s candidacy for the position of the Director-General of the WTO.

“Nigeria is therefore pleased to request the support of esteemed AU member states as well as permanent missions and embassies in Addis Ababa in favour of the candidacy of Okonjo-Iweala.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves
Advertisement
css.php