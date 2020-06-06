Seyi Makinde assures Investigation into Alleged Assault on a Woman & Her Baby by SARS Official ‘Idowu Sars’

A SARS officer identified as Idowu Sars, reportedly known for his brutal attacks on Oyo residents, has been violating the rights of people.

Recently, a woman and her three-month-old baby were allegedly beaten up by the officer in Ibadan, according to reports on social media.

This was made know by Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary to the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC. Tony Ojukwu tweeted pictures showing the injuries sustained by the woman and her baby as inflicted on them by Idowu SARS.

He tweeted that the act by Idowu “who pulled up a gun and beat up a woman and her 3-month-old baby in Ibadan is disheartening”.

He added that “Immediate action needs to be taken towards justice” and that “the Oyo State government and the Nigerian Police should not allow this to go unpunished.

“This kind of lawlessness costs lives and makes people lose faith in the force”, he said.

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde responded to the demand for justice for the mother and baby. In his response, Seyi Makinde tweeted: “Thank you for reaching out, @TonyOjukwuO. We are already following up on this issue.”

Here’s a video of the assault