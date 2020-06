In 2019 Nigerian producer Obi Emelonye unveiled the first look at his biopic of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida or IBB.

Click here if you missed it.

Titled “Badamasi (Portrait of a General)“, the feature chronicles the life of IBB as a flawed Army General who attempts to guide an impossible African country through a viciously strained era.

It stars Enyinna Nwigwe as Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.