This Video is Proof that the #BBNaija Reunion Show has been Super Dramatic

The Big Brother Naija reunion show has been on for a few days now (check our daily updates here) and it has been filled with a lot of drama, fights, namecalling and more. It has also been full of forgiveness and growth.

All in all, it has been an entertaining couple of days.

From the outburst that had Ella walking out of studio to Mercy and Omashola’s verbal brawl, the alumni put all the cards on the table and cooked the beef they had.