This Video is Proof that the #BBNaija Reunion Show has been Super Dramatic

Turn Your Leftovers into Gourmet with Sisi Yemmie's Spicy Basil Fried Rice Recipe

Tunde & Jeje Decide to Talk Things Out on Episode 2 of Ndani TV’s “Phases” Season 2

Toke Makinwa talks Social Education on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Get Ready with Ronke Raji on this New Vlog

Denola Grey gets candid about Surviving Depression & Bullying on "Life Lessons with Betty Irabor"

Adanna's Husband David does her Makeup on this Hilarious Vlog

We Can Totally Get Hooked on BET Africa's Brand New Telenovela Series "Isono"

Goodgirl LA Puts her Knowledge of African Music to a Test

Emmanuel Acho wants the World to have "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" in New Vlog Series

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Big Brother Naija reunion show has been on for a few days now (check our daily updates here) and it has been filled with a lot of drama, fights, namecalling and more. It has also been full of forgiveness and growth.

All in all, it has been an entertaining couple of days.

From the outburst that had Ella walking out of studio to Mercy and Omashola’s verbal brawl, the alumni put all the cards on the table and cooked the beef they had.

If you’ve missed the daily shows on Africa Magic, you can catch up with the video below.

