This ‘Potatoes Sandwich’ Breakfast Meal just got yummier with the Terra Beef Seasoning Cubes 🥪

Beef potato sandwich is kind of a big deal at our house. We grew up eating the regular sandwiches, probably the most famous being egg and sardine sandwich till one special day, my mum decided to try something different and it became a household favorite. I love beef potato sandwich, and the whole family loves it as well. We tend to make it at home a lot because it’s quick, easy, and absolutely delicious. Also, it is the perfect complement to a beverage you’ve got available or at least I think so.

Beef potato sandwich is an amazing dish made with easily accessible ingredients. You can have it as breakfast or simply a snack. So, what ingredients are in this easy beef potato sandwich? It’s mostly … (surprise!) beef. If you can use homemade ground beef, even better but it’s not necessary. It’s a very easy ingredient you can get from anywhere.

Making this sandwich is quite simple and once you get all your ingredients ready, everything becomes easy breezy. To begin, you start by cooking your minced meat or ground beef until it gives off its juice. To bring out the amazing flavors of the meat, you’d need just salt (to your taste) and the perfect seasoning for this…….

Terra seasoning cube is made up of wholesome ingredients, locally sourced and specially designed to meet the palate requirements of all Nigerians, in terms of aroma and flavor. I have been using it since it first hit the market and I can assure you that you’re going to love it because of its ability to add taste to foods. What I truly love about this seasoning is the aroma and taste it adds to any dish and it leaves the whole house with a truly breathtaking feel. It comes in two variants; Beef and Chicken and we’d be using the beef seasoning for this recipe.

So, you add the crushed terra seasoning, cooked potato, and mix everything all up. To make it creamy, mix in the mayonnaise. Now you can enjoy this with any bread of your choice.

With that said, let’s get cooking.

Ingredients:

3 medium-sized Irish potatoes

3 tablespoons cooking oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

300g beef, minced/ground

2 Terra beef seasoning cubes

½ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 cup sliced cabbage

7 bread buns (I used hot dog buns)

Ketchup (As desired) – Optional

Step By Step Directions:

Step 1: Rinse the Irish potatoes and peel off the skin. Dice into small cubes pour into an empty pot. Add water, just enough to cover the potato in the pot and cook for about 15 minutes till it’s soft. Set this aside.

Step 2: Drizzle the cooking oil into the pan and leave to heat up for 30 seconds. Add the minced garlic and leave to sautee for 30 seconds before adding the ground/minced beef. Using a cooking spoon, separate the beef in the pan, add salt and cook for about 3 minutes till the meat starts to release its juice.

Step 3: Now it’s time to add the perfect seasoning; Terra Beef Seasoning. Simply open each cube and crumble into the pan with the beef. Stir fry for about 15 minutes till the beef is well cooked. You’ll know it is once the color changes to dark brown.

Step 4: Add the boiled potatoes and stir fry for 3 minutes before turning off the burner.

Step 5: Transfer the beef potato mix into a bowl and add mayonnaise. Mix till well incorporated. Spread extra mayonnaise in the bread and add a generous amount of cabbage into the bread. Add the beef and potato mix and drizzle the top with some ketchup and your sandwich is ready.

Enjoy!

