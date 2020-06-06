Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Vivian Ejike‘s “A Private Storm”

Sexual assault, rape, gender-based violence, and domestic violence, are now becoming pervasive in our world today. These past few weeks, we’ve had victims who passed on as a result of this wicked act, while survivors are staying strong, telling their story and revealing the perpetrators.

One of the most powerful tool when it comes to fighting social causes is through film. We know a lot still needs to be done, that is why for our #BNMovieFeature this Month, we specifically want to address violence against women, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, short films, serials and so much more.

***

The movie for today is the Vivian Ejike–produced movie titled “A Private Storm”.

Gina and Alex seem like the ideal couple from the outside, but the urge to always be in control of all aspect of Gina’s life is threatening their relationship. Alex abuses her emotionally and physically anytime he sees her getting close to the opposite sex.

The romantic thriller features a number of Nollywood and Ghollywood stars including Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ramsey Nouah, John Dumelo, Ngozi Ezeonu and Ufuoma McDermott. The movie was directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen and Kechukwu Onyeka.

Watch the video below: