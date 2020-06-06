Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Vivian Ejike‘s "A Private Storm"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Catch Up on All that Went Down this Week on #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

BN TV Music

You Should Listen to this Visual Poem "Season" by The Garden Theatre

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

David Oyelowo Breaks Down in Tears Reliving Racism Experience & Death of George Floyd

BN TV

"If I wasn't confident I won't be out here winning" - Tacha on Recent #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Drama

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's A Whole New Season! Don't Miss Episode 1 (Life is A Party) of Ndani TV's "Phases"

BN TV

Temitope had a Molar Pregnancy & She's Telling it All on this Episode of "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV Movies & TV

Find Out What Faa & Khalil are Up to on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together"

BN TV Comedy

Yvonne Orji Hilariously Takes Us Through Nigerian Slangs on Vanity Fair's Slang School

BN TV

"I had to arrange a funeral...It was horrible" - Toolz's Brave Story of Child Loss & her Journey to Recovery

BN TV

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Vivian Ejike‘s “A Private Storm”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Sexual assault, rape, gender-based violence, and domestic violence, are now becoming pervasive in our world today. These past few weeks, we’ve had victims who passed on as a result of this wicked act, while survivors are staying strong, telling their story and revealing the perpetrators.

One of the most powerful tool when it comes to fighting social causes is through film. We know a lot still needs to be done, that is why for our #BNMovieFeature this Month, we specifically want to address violence against women, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, short films, serials and so much more.

***

The movie for today is the Vivian Ejike–produced movie titled “A Private Storm”.

Gina and Alex seem like the ideal couple from the outside, but the urge to always be in control of all aspect of Gina’s life is threatening their relationship. Alex abuses her emotionally and physically anytime he sees her getting close to the opposite sex.

The romantic thriller features a number of Nollywood and Ghollywood stars including Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ramsey Nouah, John Dumelo, Ngozi Ezeonu and Ufuoma McDermott. The movie was directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen and Kechukwu Onyeka.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves
Advertisement
css.php