Catch Up on All that Went Down this Week on #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

The BBNaija Pepper Dem housemates made their way back to our screens and they revealed all the uncooked beef between them.

The show started on Monday, June 1 and is expected to air every day until the end of the month.

The show reintroduces the 26 housemates – Avala, Isilomo, Thelma, Esther, Tuoyo, Mercy, Tacha, Venita, Cindy, Frodd, Elozonam, Diane, Gedoni, Omashola, Ella, Jeff, Nelson, Sir Dee, Ike, Mike, Khafi, Seyi, Kim Oprah, Jackye, Joe, and Enkay.

We’ve been filling you in on what happened Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch the video below:

