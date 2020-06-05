Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian is Leading a Courageous Example 👏🏾👏🏾

Serena Williams’ husband and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian announced his resignation from the company’s board today, saying he was stepping down and urging the company to replace him with a black candidate.

It comes as the protests in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of US police officers in Minnesota.

Ohanian made this know in a post he shared on Instagram, asking the management of the global forum to hire a black candidate in his stead. He also promised to use his future gains on Reddit stock to serve the black community.

He wrote: