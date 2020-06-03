Connect with us

Movies & TV

The Housemates talked Confidence, Insecurity & Bragging on Tonight's #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Vandora's tips on "How to find The One"

BN TV Movies & TV

Things Get Real with Simi & Cynthia on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

Movies & TV Scoop

Did You Miss Tuesday’s #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show? Let's Catch You Up

Movies & TV Nollywood

There's Likely Going to be a "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" Sequel

Movies & TV Scoop

Tonight’s #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show was all about the Highlights

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A New Season of Ndani TV's "Phases" is On the Way!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

There's So Much More to Know About Comedian Mr Macaroni

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

I'm Having the Time of My Life - TBoss talks Motherhood on this Episode of Rubbin' Minds

BN TV Movies & TV

Clarence Peters has a New Vlog Series for Aspiring Filmmakers

Movies & TV

The Housemates talked Confidence, Insecurity & Bragging on Tonight’s #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 seconds ago

 on

Over the past two days, the housemates of the highly entertaining BBNaija Pepper Dem edition have been filling us in on all the drama in the house.

Tonight’s episode went live and mannnn, they did not disappoint. At all. There was so much tea it was hard to keep up. It was definitely the night of dragging, everyone was just coming for Tacha.

If you didn’t watch it, we can only say sorry. And catch you up on all you missed, because, you know, BellaNaija’s got your back.

Tacha, Kim Oprah and Venita had a whole lot to say.

The first question Ebuka asked was directed at Mercy about her bags of clothes, and she said she came in with many clothes because that’s who she is, she loves to dress up and she hardly repeats clothes. (Lambo way!)

Talking about showing off and ‘bragging’

Jackye says she was intellectual and only showing who she is.

After a while, Ike and Kimoprah replaced Jackye and Omashola, then the fun started.

Most of the housemates said Seyi, Tacha and Omashola bragged a lot in the house

Kimoprah pointed out that Tacha brags a lot and said she didn’t back up her bragging that it was just mouth. She said Tacha was rude from the start when she came into the house and said everyone followed her into the house. She also said Seyi did the same thing as much as it was.

Our beautiful Lawyer, Esther believes that people were only putting others down to get ahead because it’s a game.

Are you ready for Tacha’s response? Well, she said Kim should fix her insecurities and the only time they both stood up in the house Kimoprah left. She went on to say, Kim shouldn’t bring in sentiments in a game and if she’s not strong enough she should have stayed at home.

That’s how the night turned to a discussion of bragging, insecurities and confidence.

Kim Oprah cleared Tacha for being disqualified.

It was Venita’s turn to speak and she dropped a bombshell. She said, hurt people hurt people and said that’s why Tacha is the way she is. She said she genuinely feels that Tacha doesn’t know another way to act, and will learn eventually and develop another way to be confident.

Housemates discuss confidence vs bragging

Seyi says “bragging is when you’re literally an empty barrel just making noise all over the place” (We think he indirectly called Tacha an empty barrel, again)

All in all, we can’t wait for the next episode of the reunion show. Until then, see ya!

Photo Credit: dstvnigeria

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn’t Justify the Means

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!
Advertisement
css.php