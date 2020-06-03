The Housemates talked Confidence, Insecurity & Bragging on Tonight’s #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

Over the past two days, the housemates of the highly entertaining BBNaija Pepper Dem edition have been filling us in on all the drama in the house.

Tonight’s episode went live and mannnn, they did not disappoint. At all. There was so much tea it was hard to keep up. It was definitely the night of dragging, everyone was just coming for Tacha.

If you didn’t watch it, we can only say sorry. And catch you up on all you missed, because, you know, BellaNaija’s got your back.

Tacha, Kim Oprah and Venita had a whole lot to say.

The first question Ebuka asked was directed at Mercy about her bags of clothes, and she said she came in with many clothes because that’s who she is, she loves to dress up and she hardly repeats clothes. (Lambo way!)

Talking about showing off and ‘bragging’

Jackye says she was intellectual and only showing who she is.

After a while, Ike and Kimoprah replaced Jackye and Omashola, then the fun started.

Most of the housemates said Seyi, Tacha and Omashola bragged a lot in the house

Kimoprah pointed out that Tacha brags a lot and said she didn’t back up her bragging that it was just mouth. She said Tacha was rude from the start when she came into the house and said everyone followed her into the house. She also said Seyi did the same thing as much as it was.

Our beautiful Lawyer, Esther believes that people were only putting others down to get ahead because it’s a game.

Are you ready for Tacha’s response? Well, she said Kim should fix her insecurities and the only time they both stood up in the house Kimoprah left. She went on to say, Kim shouldn’t bring in sentiments in a game and if she’s not strong enough she should have stayed at home.

That’s how the night turned to a discussion of bragging, insecurities and confidence.

Kim Oprah cleared Tacha for being disqualified.

It was Venita’s turn to speak and she dropped a bombshell. She said, hurt people hurt people and said that’s why Tacha is the way she is. She said she genuinely feels that Tacha doesn’t know another way to act, and will learn eventually and develop another way to be confident.

Housemates discuss confidence vs bragging

Seyi says “bragging is when you’re literally an empty barrel just making noise all over the place” (We think he indirectly called Tacha an empty barrel, again)

