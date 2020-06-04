Connect with us

Jackye had Alot to Get Off Her Chest on Tonight's #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

If you’ve been following the BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion show, you know that the show has only been getting more dramatic with every episode.

Let’s delve right into it, shall we?

Let’s start with the basics: Ebuka kicked off the episode with the diary session, and a lot of conversation around the diary session came up, from the King and Queen of the Diary session, and lots more.

We got to see a clip from one of Omashola, Seyi, Frodd, and Khafi‘s diary sessions. Khafi was so expressive and could hold a conversation with Biggie with her collective choice of words, Omashola definitely cracked Biggie up.

Omashola’s diary sessions were Comedy Central

Ebuka tackled Omashola on his diary sessions antics, and in his opinion, it’s basically his style, being honest and telling it as it is, sharing with Biggie his daily experiences in the house.

We all remember Omashola’s diary sessions, it was FIRE. In fact, Omashola spoke about everyone in the diary room. Everyone in the house, especially when they do something he didn’t like. He said he saw Biggie as a father (wow).

Jackye came, is seeing and wants to conquer

It seems there’s bad blood between Jackye and Khafi. When asked about who she felt was more of a ‘diary session person’, she said, Omashola was pouring out his heart! The other party (Khafi) was to attack other people! She used the diary room to smear the image of people she has problems with. Jackye. Venita called Khafi a parrot (chai).

But do you remember Khafi saying anything demeaning about Jackye in the dairy room? Remember they were best of friends before Gedoni came into the picture. Remember when Khafi told Jackye she had a dream about Tacha that she’s using ‘jazz’ then, and Ebuka called it out during the live eviction show.

Well, what could have gone wrong?

Biggie

The housemates had a lot to say about Biggie. Kim Oprah said she felt Biggie didn’t like her, maybe what she really wanted was to have tea and Chinchin with Biggie (Lol).

We also got to see a clip of Mercy and Khafi seriously crushing on Biggie (how sweet).

The Queen of Accent, Kim Oprah said she felt Biggie didn’t like her. She was expecting him to make her feel more comfortable, and wondered why her sessions were always short and everyone took a long time in the diary room. It looks like what Kim really wanted was to have tea and Chinchin with Biggie

On Venting

Talking about venting, Frodd spoke about something Seyi did in the house. He opened up to Seyi about his mum being in the hospital, and Seyi still treated him wrongly.

Seyi said he loved taunting Frodd because he liked the way Frodd cried. We loved when Seyi opened his eyes and wore his glasses when Frodd called him selfish.

Photo Credit: jackyemadu

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

