Tonto Dikeh is Out & Proud about the Modifications to her Body

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tonto Dikeh is shutting down body shamers and cyberbullies in the best way – positive vibes only.

It’s now news that the actress went under the knife back in 2017, and she, and now she’s sharing a photo of her old self before undergoing the cosmetic surgery.

Well, Tonto is letting trolls know she isn’t moved or bothered by the comments, saying that she loves herself the way she is.

She shared a photo which she captioned:

Where are the aproko’s that said surgery is not good ooo???
May my old body be your portion m, Rolling eyes…(if I slap you? Your eyes will shift🥵🤣🤣🤣)
#ProudlyAcosmeticsurgerybaby #ConfidentandProud #teamIsurgery #Isurgery #Cokebottlebody

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

