Yemi Alade teases her New Album with the Music Video for “Boyz”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Weeks after the release of her first official single of 2020, “Boyz“, Yemi Alade is back with the visuals for the popular track.

The music star is set to release her fifth studio album soon, according to her team. Yemi Alade is currently finishing up her untitled fifth studio album slated for a 2020 release.

“Boyz” gets a colourful, and performance charged music video which stars Afro-pop star Seyi Shay and is directed by Paul Gambit.

Watch the video here:

