Connect with us

Living

5 BellaNaijarians share their Ridiculous Experiences at the Barber Shop

BN TV Living

Regina Daniels has some Fun with her Family on "Our Circle"

Living Style

All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Chioma Ikokwu's Glamorous Birthday Party

Features Living

Hey Green Thumbs... Yes You! Indoor Gardening is The Joy You Did Not Know You Needed

Living Style

On Accessible Design & How Culture Informs His Work, Yinka Ilori Speaks to The Guardian UK

Living

If You've Shot Your Shot & Missed, You Can Relate to These 15 Experiences

Living

#IamEssential: Casava had a chat with Jemima, who lost her Job due to COVID19

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Living Style

Struggling With Quarantine Weight? Lydia Dinga Has A Few Ideas For You

Living Scoop

20 BellaNaijarian Parents share the Biggest Lesson Parenting Has Taught Them

Living

5 BellaNaijarians share their Ridiculous Experiences at the Barber Shop

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

I mean, we all have one, don’t we? That time we walked into the barber shop with certain expectations and came out shocked to our bones.

And now 5 BellaNaijarians are sharing times this happened to them.

The experiences range from the very Nigerian parental set up to, well, feeling sexually harassed.

Hopefully these are experiences you can’t relate to.

Check them out:

The guy who wanted to burn his barber’s shop afterward

Mine was when I wanted to travel. As per say I want to go and slay I was expecting one very fine cut that all the girls will go gaga 😍 for. Unfortunately this dude scraped my hair so low I wanted to cry, but I went back there and told him to put relaxer so my hair could grow longer. At least it would coil and be fine. To my surprise I came out of the shop looking like my hair had been burnt. Had to wear a cap for like a month.

The next day of this unfaithful event I wanted to go and burn his shop with petrol.

The one who was almost sexually harassed

The crazy barber was tryna shove his preek in my face 😏.

The one who left with a different hair colour

I asked him to dye my hair wine ended up with brown.

The one who was mistakenly robbed

I left my bag open mistakenly and someone mistakenly took my money as her own.

The classic parental set up

So my mum asked me to accompany my dad to barb his hair. Next thing I knew, my father asked me to have a haircut too (which I didn’t plan for). The barber shaved off everything instead of my regular low cut 😭😭. My parents set me up 😭😭.

And you? What has been your own most ridiculous experience?

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Advertisement
css.php