The Little Joys of Everyday Living

Waking up healthy with no bad news from my loved ones – Iferolayo

My babies. Especially the younger one with all her hilarious one-liners – Isiprash

Famous Amos biscuit, hugs from my 4yr old and smiles from my 7month old baby – Duns

My kids running up and down the house and the feeling of gratitude I get after I have shouted ‘stop it’ a thousand times – Damilola

My nephew and nieces – Seyi

The laughter of my children and their “thank you” – Amy

Good health and happy family – Twingy

Family – Orlu

My nephew and niece. Just thinking about them gladdens my heart – Luweezzer