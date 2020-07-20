Features
The Little Joys of Everyday Living
Like Having Something to Eat
Food – Gbemi
Good food. Period! – Glam
Food and peace ✌️- Annjay
Food and going out – VickyEating shawarma 😁😁😁😁 – Tiipree
Food 😁 – Kazeem
Food and money – Cee
Plantain😍 – Kaestate
Food😂 – Adurafunmi
Food and credit alert 🙌 – Eberechi
A plate of Fruit and fiber, while listening to unstoppable 🎵 – Ekpang
Like Nature
The sight of two birds in flight is a pleasurable thing to see and it brings me joy – Kada Ngbale
Sunshine, fresh air and nature – Uche
The view from my bedroom window – Aderonke
Like Family
Waking up healthy with no bad news from my loved ones – Iferolayo
My babies. Especially the younger one with all her hilarious one-liners – Isiprash
Famous Amos biscuit, hugs from my 4yr old and smiles from my 7month old baby – Duns
My kids running up and down the house and the feeling of gratitude I get after I have shouted ‘stop it’ a thousand times – Damilola
My nephew and nieces – Seyi
The laughter of my children and their “thank you” – Amy
Good health and happy family – Twingy
Family – Orlu
My nephew and niece. Just thinking about them gladdens my heart – Luweezzer
Like Money
Sales🙌. Enough patronage – Wak
Knowing God gat me and alerts – Dame
Waking up to credit alerts. I can’t come and die – Molokwu Peter
Earning money
Seeing a movie
Washing my hair
Eating – Omiete
Credit alert!! – Mimi
Credit alert👏 – Rekiat
When customers say “sent, kindly confirm payment”. The joy🥺 – Daad
Credit alert! – Rodo
Like Our Pets
My dog @rileyminpin,sometimes when I’m frustrated at work, I see a strand of his fur on my clothes and I smile – Temi
My dog licking my face when I get back home from work ☺️ – Linda
Other Blessings
Beautiful lines of poetry. A big sound of credit alert – VillageStayer
Meeting target – Tosin
Waking up every day, going out and coming back home safe, nothing beats that – Lady Yoj
Happiness, sharing, love – Cellalocs
Sales; plenty of it.
Good food
Gisting& bants with loved ones 💛 – Petite Beeh
Helping women lead a wholesome life. 😍😍 – wivesroundtableI’m most grateful for peace of mind – Onaiwu