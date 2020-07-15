Abimbola Craig’s tips on “First Date Dos & Don’ts”

So, you met a cool person who you’re about to go out with. Thrilling? Totally. A little feeling of anxiety? Understandable. But don’t let your feelings get in the way of having the right conversation before moving on to a second date.

Abimbola Craig is back with a new vlog, and on this episode, she’s sharing her thoughts on necessary conversations on a first date, especially the topic on genotype.

Some conversations can be awkward, but extremely necessary. There are a few fairly concrete dos and don’ts to keep in mind when hanging out with someone totally new.

Watch the vlog below: