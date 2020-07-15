Connect with us

BN TV

Abimbola Craig's tips on "First Date Dos & Don’ts"

BN TV Inspired

Tani Adewumi isn't Giving Up on Becoming the Youngest Chess Grandmaster

BN TV Inspired

Meghan Markle has a Powerful Message for Young Women Everywhere

BN TV Music

You Need to See Rema’s Performance of "Iron Man" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Beauty BN TV

Jackie Aina Tries Out 5 TikTok Makeup Hacks on New Vlog

BN TV

Remembering the Good & Happy Times with Nicole Thea ❤️

BN TV

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Steve Harvey's Game Show “Family Feud Africa”

BN TV

The Only Basil Mackerel Fish Sauce Recipe You Need | The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Comedy

The Priceless Moment Ooni of Ife proved he’s Mr Macaroni’s Biggest Fan

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A Tale of Love & Self Discovery: Watch the Trailer for Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim's "Ìfé"

BN TV

Abimbola Craig’s tips on “First Date Dos & Don’ts”

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

So, you met a cool person who you’re about to go out with. Thrilling? Totally. A little feeling of anxiety? Understandable. But don’t let your feelings get in the way of having the right conversation before moving on to a second date.

Abimbola Craig is back with a new vlog, and on this episode, she’s sharing her thoughts on necessary conversations on a first date, especially the topic on genotype.

Some conversations can be awkward, but extremely necessary. There are a few fairly concrete dos and don’ts to keep in mind when hanging out with someone totally new.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Advertisement
css.php