Connect with us

BN TV

Akah Nnani airs his opinion on Beyonce's "Black is King" & Recent Trending Topics on "Akah Bants"

BN TV

We Need to Keep Fighting Sexual Violence in our Communities & this Video Shows Why

BN TV

Peace Itimi tips on "Top 5 Productivity Hacks"

BN TV Scoop

Here's What D'Banj's Former Manager Franklin Amudo has to Say about the Rape Allegation

BN TV

Keji Hamilton speaks on His Journey to Salvation on Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”

BN TV Music

You Need to Check Out this Live Performance of "African Queen" & Other Hits by 2Baba

BN TV

Learn How to make Sisi Yemmie's Irresistible Peppered Turkey Wings

BN TV

Dineo Reunites with Zamo on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

BN TV

The Perfect Party Jollof Rice Recipe by “The Kitchen Muse”

BN TV

A Good Samaritan Finds himself in "hot soup" on this Episode of AY Makun's "Call To Bar"

BN TV

Akah Nnani airs his opinion on Beyonce’s “Black is King” & Recent Trending Topics on “Akah Bants”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On this episode of “Akah Bants“, Akah Nnani discusses the drama that ensued between Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for Labour and employment, and the Nigerian Senate who had a war of words over who would control the dispersion of the 52 billion naira through jobs for poor Nigerian.

He also talks about Beyonce‘s new album titled “Black is King” as it drew very strong reactions from Nigerians and black Americans all over the world, and also drew a parallel between her visual teaser and Burnaboy‘s latest song “Wonderful“, seeing as they depicted African the same way.

OPay shutting down non-fintech verticals of the business and how Nigerians react to the announcement.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Do You Really Need a University Degree To Build A Successful Brand?

What is the ‘State of Origin’ of a Married Nigerian Woman?

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Advertisement
css.php