We Need to Keep Fighting Sexual Violence in our Communities & this Video Shows Why

Sexual violence continues to be a part of our daily reality. News headlines every day feature some man taking advantage of a woman or a little girl. It’s so rife.

And our attitude toward it remains largely the same: “Keep quiet.” “Do you want to destroy his life?” “This is a family matter.” “He’s your husband, you have to always be ready.” “Boys will be boys.”

That’s why the folks at Stand to End Rape have shared a video showing how destructive these comments can be, how they perpetuate rape culture.

The video also shows that survivors can find strength in speaking up, and encourages all of us to fight against sexual violence in our communities.

Check out the video: