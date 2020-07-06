Connect with us

We Need to Keep Fighting Sexual Violence in our Communities & this Video Shows Why

Peace Itimi tips on "Top 5 Productivity Hacks"

Here's What D'Banj's Former Manager Franklin Amudo has to Say about the Rape Allegation

Keji Hamilton speaks on His Journey to Salvation on Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”

You Need to Check Out this Live Performance of "African Queen" & Other Hits by 2Baba

Learn How to make Sisi Yemmie's Irresistible Peppered Turkey Wings

Dineo Reunites with Zamo on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

The Perfect Party Jollof Rice Recipe by “The Kitchen Muse”

A Good Samaritan Finds himself in "hot soup" on this Episode of AY Makun's "Call To Bar"

Do Public Proposals Work? Abimbola Craig has some Thoughts

3 hours ago

Sexual violence continues to be a part of our daily reality. News headlines every day feature some man taking advantage of a woman or a little girl. It’s so rife.

And our attitude toward it remains largely the same: “Keep quiet.” “Do you want to destroy his life?” “This is a family matter.” “He’s your husband, you have to always be ready.” “Boys will be boys.”

That’s why the folks at Stand to End Rape have shared a video showing how destructive these comments can be, how they perpetuate rape culture.

The video also shows that survivors can find strength in speaking up, and encourages all of us to fight against sexual violence in our communities.

Check out the video:

