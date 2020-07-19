Stay Updated with Us on Everything #BBNaija Season 5

Big Brother Naija season 5, the most anticipated season yet of the reality TV series will premiere 7 PM today, and we’re so excited.

The show kicks off with the launch show and you can catch it on DStv on Channel 198 or on GOtv on channel 29. Also, you should know by now that if you need updates, this is the page to get it and if you don’t, now you do!

Get ready to be addicted and glued to #BBNaija for the next couple of weeks. Stay locked on BellaNaija so you can get the scoop on anything and everything that goes down.

What are you looking forward to the most this season?