While you prepare for the BBNaija Season 5 Premiere Tonight, Here’s what you should Anticipate about Biggie’s House

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 day ago

 on

Big Brother Naija season 5 premieres tonight at 7 pm on DStv and GOtv.

To say this is the most anticipated season yet of the reality TV series will not be far from the truth. As audiences across Africa look forward to another three months of adventure, drama, romance, intrigue, and everything else in between, we are all curious to see what transformation would have happened in Biggie’s house. The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, gave a glimpse of what to expect in a recent post on his Instagram page which revealed a massive graffiti wall.

The BBNaija House made a glorious return to Nigeria last season and it was such an aesthetically pleasing sight! We all felt closer to the action which produced the first-ever female winner, Mercy Eke.

With the premiere only a few moments away, fans continue to guess what the theme of this season will be as well as the design of the famed house.

We did our digging and here’s what we found out:

  • Naija creatives were involved

Just like the previous season, MultiChoice had multiple teams consisting of local/indigenous artisans working in shifts (and of course in line with NCDC guidelines for COVID-19) to bring the house to life. BBNaija has revolutionized the Nigerian creative and entrepreneurial industries in ways that only a production effort of this scale can. In addition, all furniture and appliances in use in the house were locally sourced.

  • High tech camera and sound equipment

So we don’t miss a single conversation, the BBNaija house will have up to 7x handheld cameras and 32 que ball cameras that will capture every activity in and outside the house. At the back end, the technical crew will make use of high-tech equipment which includes full digital audio and video mixers, Vsm IP base, and 4K cameras with optical fibre transmission.

  • A totally revamped space

Inside sources reveal that the entire look and feel of the house will feature an improved lounge, bedrooms, kitchen, garden and dining areas, and a special surprise for the Head of House.

The suspense will reach a climax tonight following which audiences from across Africa will be finally introduced to Biggie’s house along with its new occupants. The BBNaija house and entire production stand as a significant investment by MultiChoice Nigeria in growing the nation’s creative sector whilst entertaining viewers with quality entertainment.

Big Brother Naija season 5 airs 24/7 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Max and Jolli on channel 29.

Sign up to DStv today here or get GOtv Max or Jolli here. Also, you can download the MyGOtv and MyDStv apps for more self-service options.

To keep up with all updates on the show, visit HERE.

You can also follow the official Big Brother Naija social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #BBNaija on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook as well as all verified social media pages of DStv Nigeria, GOtv Nigeria, and Africa Magic.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

