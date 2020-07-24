New EP: Chyme – Acknowledgements

Canada-based Nigerian singer and alternative artist Chyme has released an 8-track EP titled “Acknowledgements.”

The singer, songwriter and producer says of the new EP:

I just want to reach people who probably have new energy right now, or people who just want to express themselves and are looking for energy. I feel like that’s what the EP is to me, it’s like an expose.

The EP is a melting pot of different genres that he describes as afrofusion.

Listen and enjoy: