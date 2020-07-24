New Music: Olakira – Lovesick

Fast-rising Afro-pop and RnB singer/producer, Olakira, releases a brand new single titled “Lovesick“, produced by Killertunes.

Coming off the heels of his recently released widely acclaimed single, “In My Maserati“, Olakira dishes out unflinching love promises to his love-interest, no matter how far apart they are.

According to Olakira, “Lovesick” was inspired by the feeling of loneliness experienced by singles during the lockdown due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lockdown got me missing love, hence “Lovesick”. So I pour my heart out in a song, wishing normalcy returns, so we make the best out of life!” he gushes. The spontaneity on this mid-tempo Afro-pop enriched single entwined with a bouncy feel gives credence to his musical prowess.

Listen to the track below: