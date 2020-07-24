Connect with us

Music

New Video: NSG - Lupita

BN TV Music

Teddy A's New Interview is all about Growth, Winning & Everything In Between

Music

New Music: Tolani - Badman

Music

New Music: Olakira - Lovesick

Music

New EP: Chyme - Acknowledgements

Music

New EP: Selebobo - Bobo of Africa

Music

Tiwa Savage teams up with DJ Ganyani, De Mogul & De Mthuda for "Dangerous Love" Remix

Music

Taylor Swift's New Album "Folklore" is Totally Worth the Wait

Music

New Music: Demmie Vee - If I Had Known

Music

New EP: Teddy A - Alpha Vol. 1: The Soul Playlist

Music

New Video: NSG – Lupita

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Since releasing their debut project “Roots“, dynamic six-man band, NSG returns to the scene with the captivating video for project standout, “Lupita“.

The Kevin Hudson directed video which was earlier treated to a women’s dominant visualizer, is a live museum filled with beautiful black women, captivating their viewers and the attention of the band with sensual glances accompanied by the sultry jazz piece playing in the background.

The music video features YouTuber Nella Rose, Love Island’s Priscilla, Rapper Lady Leshur, Prisca Harris and Gratsi & Grandy.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Here’s How To Help Your Children with Decision-Making

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Are You A Small Business Owner? You Might Need These Consultants

BN Book Review: Dear Alaere by Eriye Onagoruwa | Review By Seyon Patience Hundeyin

Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson: Reputation Management – Lessons from an Entangled Trio

Beyond The Three: ‘Avugna Vugna’- Jerry Spotlights the Strength of the Mafa People in Borno & Adamawa States

Advertisement
css.php