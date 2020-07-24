New Video: NSG – Lupita

Since releasing their debut project “Roots“, dynamic six-man band, NSG returns to the scene with the captivating video for project standout, “Lupita“.

The Kevin Hudson directed video which was earlier treated to a women’s dominant visualizer, is a live museum filled with beautiful black women, captivating their viewers and the attention of the band with sensual glances accompanied by the sultry jazz piece playing in the background.

The music video features YouTuber Nella Rose, Love Island’s Priscilla, Rapper Lady Leshur, Prisca Harris and Gratsi & Grandy.

Watch the video below: