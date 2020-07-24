New Music: Tolani – Badman

Fast-rising artist, Tolani gives us summer vibes with her effervescent afro-pop single “Badman“, an enriching afro-pop sound.

“Badman” highlights her distinctive, honeyed vocal that effortlessly flows on the mellow R&B, afrobeat production – a sound that’s also distinguished as altè amongst Nigerian natives. Self-written “Badman” was sparked by a recent heartbreak, Tolani openly presents her vulnerable side on the song and encourages women to know their worth – she says: “that entire experience was so possessing it leaked into every day and every thought”.

On “Badman” she adds: “Badman’ is a song exploring the habit of getting caught up with the ‘bad boys’ so to speak… being drawn to that high. I feel like there’s this subliminal message that love isn’t love unless it’s turbulent in some way… and so, you get caught up in a cycle of looking for the wrong things in potential lovers.”

Tolani’s previous track “Ba Mi Lo” has racked up two million views on YouTube and her single “Liar” has gathered over a million streams. While building her musical profile, Tolani has performed on many stages, including a pivotal set at the 2018 Lagos Fashion and Design Week and Pepsi’s Rhythm Unplugged. On Red Bull’s ‘Artist To Watch’ feature, Reekado Banks says: “Tolani’s music is different and she’s solemn with it. She’s not an everyday artist, she’s very intentional with her art and I like to unwind with that type of vibe. I also like to see her perform.”

Enjoy the track below:

Check out the visualizer: