New EP: Minister Ladi – My Offering

Play Me Entertainment artist Minister Ladi is a gospel artiste, worship leader and a songwriter with a career of over two decades.

Minister Ladi’s debut project “My Offering” is a 5-track EP with just a feature alongside one of Nigeria’s most versatile artists Olamide.

The project receives production credits from renowned music producer ID Cabasa and Nigerian-American producer Gbenga Ajayi while also recruiting the expertise of Vincent and Zeeno Foster for the mixing and mastering of the EP.