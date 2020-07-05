Kanye West says he’s Running for President in the 2020 US Election

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Kanye West announced that he is running for president in the 2020 election.

The award-winning rapper made the announcement on Saturday, July 4, via his official Twitter account.

He wrote: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

Recall that at the MTV VMAs in 2015, West first announced that he would be running for president in 2020. “As you probably could have guessed by this moment, in 2020, I have decided to run for president,” he said.

In November 2019, during a speech at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, he started a conversation on his plan to run for president. “When I run for president in 2024″.

“I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” he said. “What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy one and three African Americans are in jail and he announced he would be running in 2024. When the audience laughed at his announcement, West replied, “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.”

We guess he has a change of mind and decided to move his plans.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

