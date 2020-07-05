Africa’s Foremost Storyteller! Mo Abudu covers Guardian Life Magazine

I have said it time and time again the continent (Africa) has remained creatively silent for centuries, our stories are never told. Meanwhile, there is too much of the same in global storytelling. The world wants more, and because we are now able to provide a variety of stories told against a backdrop never seen before, we now have a seat at the table. Our stories are being accepted because they are authentic and relevant. Of course, most recent is the clarion call for Black Lives Matter and Black Stories Matter.

The action-packed series, inspired by true events that took place in the West African Kingdom of Dahomey, will show the ultimate strength of women coming together, fighting to protect and honor their people. We are thrilled with this unique opportunity and look forward to bringing this story to audiences around the world.

We are so excited about our partnership with Netflix, totally unprecedented, this is the first multiple deal to be done with an African and Nigerian production company. It’s historical and groundbreaking.

For Nollywood, it’s the first-of-its-kind partnership that will bring some of Nigeria’s most iconic storytelling to a global audience. This partnership will help grow the Nigerian creative industry and get our stories out there.