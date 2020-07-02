Lola Omotayo-Okoye has Nothing But Gratitude for Surviving COVID-19

It’s always great news when we hear stories of people surviving the dreaded coronavirus, it’s also sad that many lives have been claimed from this same virus.

Lola Omotayo-Okoye is a survivor and she’s got nothing but gratitude for beating the virus.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she shared her experience with the virus and how she went through so much pain when she battled with the virus. “I don’t wish this upon my worst enemy and I need to let everybody known that COVID is real. I suffered, I went through a lot of pain, I watched my family go through it and I really don’t wish this against my worst enemy,” she said.

She went on to caption the video with a post letting Nigerians know that the virus is real.

I want to thank my doctor Dr. Ayo who took good care of me, my family and staff. I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible Covid-19 experience. My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your love. Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster. The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful to God Almighty. My love and prayers are with those currently battling this disease, you are not alone. We will continue to pray for your healing. For those who lost loved ones, we pray for you too my heart bleeds for your loss. We need to keep our parents safe. Please encourage older people to stay home. Please stay home. Load up on your vitamins. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Zinc! Covid-19 is real! The healing is slow but hopefully I will be 100% real soon. We need to beat this together. I love you all and I am so grateful to God for life.

Watch the video below: