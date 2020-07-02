Connect with us

Scoop

Lola Omotayo-Okoye has Nothing But Gratitude for Surviving COVID-19

Movies & TV Scoop

Esther & Frodd had a lot to get off their chest on Wednesday's #BBNaija Reunion Show

Scoop

Discover 6 Different Sides of Kaylah Oniwo as she Celebrates 10 Years on Radio

Nollywood Scoop

Linda Osifo is Black, Beautiful & Proud

Scoop

Khafi wants Justice for the Murder of her Brother Alexander

Inspired Scoop Weddings

Catch all the Exciting Deets from Ultimate Love’s Rosie & Kachi’s Interview on Vanguard Allure Magazine | Read

Scoop

Nnedi Okorafor's list of upcoming TV/Film Projects is the Stuff of Greatness 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾

BN TV Scoop

August Alsina is Catching Us Up on his Life & Why He’s Been Away

Scoop

Igbos on Twitter are Sharing the Lasting Legacies of the Biafran War

Scoop

Lagos Lawmakers want the Renaming of Buildings, Monuments & Streets Named after Colonial Masters

Scoop

Lola Omotayo-Okoye has Nothing But Gratitude for Surviving COVID-19

Published

33 mins ago

 on

It’s always great news when we hear stories of people surviving the dreaded coronavirus, it’s also sad that many lives have been claimed from this same virus.

Lola Omotayo-Okoye is a survivor and she’s got nothing but gratitude for beating the virus.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she shared her experience with the virus and how she went through so much pain when she battled with the virus. “I don’t wish this upon my worst enemy and I need to let everybody known that COVID is real. I suffered, I went through a lot of pain, I watched my family go through it and I really don’t wish this against my worst enemy,” she said.

She went on to caption the video with a post letting Nigerians know that the virus is real.

I want to thank my doctor Dr. Ayo who took good care of me, my family and staff. I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible Covid-19 experience. My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your love. Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster. The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful to God Almighty. My love and prayers are with those currently battling this disease, you are not alone. We will continue to pray for your healing. For those who lost loved ones, we pray for you too my heart bleeds for your loss. We need to keep our parents safe. Please encourage older people to stay home. Please stay home. Load up on your vitamins. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Zinc! Covid-19 is real! The healing is slow but hopefully I will be 100% real soon. We need to beat this together. I love you all and I am so grateful to God for life.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

I want to thank my doctor Dr. Ayo who took good care of me, my family and staff. I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible Covid-19 experience. My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your love. Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster. The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful to God Almighty. My love and prayers are with those currently battling this disease, you are not alone. We will continue to pray for your healing. For those who lost loved ones, we pray for you too my heart bleeds for your loss. We need to keep our parents safe. Please encourage older people to stay home. Please stay home. Load up on your vitamins. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Zinc! Covid-19 is real! The healing is slow but hopefully I will be 100% real soon. We need to beat this together. I love you all and I am so grateful to God for life. ❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #grateful #blessed #covid-19 #f*Covid-19 #corona #thankful

A post shared by Lola Omotayo-Okoye (@lolaomotayo_okoye) on

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Etashe Linto: Are You The One In The Mirror?

#BellaNaijaWCW Damilola Olokesusi of Shuttlers is Making Commuting Easy, Safe & Productive

Ife Ibitokun: Navigating the Sometimes Murky Waters of Personal Relationships & Business Partnerships

Biodun Da Silva: Live… Remember to Live

Advertisement
css.php