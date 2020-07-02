Esther & Frodd had a lot to get off their chest on Wednesday’s #BBNaija Reunion Show

The Penultimate episode of the BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion show, was a steamy session as usual with the housemates. With more discussions on love, the sailing ‘ships’, and relationships we thought would pass the test of time outside the house, and this time around, the focus was on Esther, Frodd, Kim Oprah and Omashola.

They spoke their minds without holding anything back.

Catch the highlight from last night’s episode:

Frodd & Esther

The show kicked off with Frodd and Esther’s relationship back in the house. Frodd was first queried why and when he fell for Esther and he replied Ebuka that… “She was my first connection because she chose me as her Big brother. I discovered she was a reserved person and that turned me on her. So when Nelson left after she first turned me down, I just had to try again with her, and it eventually yielded positive results.

Esther on her part said Frodd grew on her. At first, she wasn’t sure the feelings were real but after they left the house, she started looking at him differently and she got to like him a lot.

Ebuka then asked why both of them are no longer an item, Esther said she developed cold feet because Frodd didn’t ask her officially to be his girlfriend.

Esther says Frodd never asked her to be his girlfriend. Frodd says it happened on the 36th floor of the Hilton Hotel in Dubai. You have to stan the specificity!#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

Esther was asked if she asked Frodd what they were doing when he didn’t ask her but she said no. rather she started pulling back when she found out that Frodd and she were growing apart.

Frodd said, “I asked you out on the 36th floor of the building we were in Dubai”.

So what happened on the 36th floor of the hotel? It was a dinner. Except Esther didn’t glam up for it.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

Frodd however, pointed out times Esther would pull up to events with posh cars which he assumed were from ‘friends in the upper echelon’. She never explained why some certain people at the top were doing some big things for her and that brewed my insecurity.

After he said this, they went into a shouting march.

Oh so Esther said some things she told Frodd in confidence, she heard from other people. Didn’t someone say this same thing about another housemate yesterday? 🤔#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

Esther says tribe used to be a big issue for her. But she learned that after a while, it could be overlooked.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

Basically, according to Esther, Frodd became to her who he was to other people in the house, complaining too often and being defensive when being confronted.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

Looks like more things happened outside the house than inside. Those 90-something days were just the foundation. Mansions have been built!#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

The way Ebuka looks at the camera while the housemates are having a shouting match. 😭😭😭#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

Frodd continued to further explain how much he invested in Esther. He also concluded he moved on after they came back from Rwanda.

Kim Oprah & Omashola

We got to see a clip of Omashola and Kim Oprah, and their loved-up moments in the house. Where do they stand currently?

Omashola says Kim Oprah is focused on her goals, and he doesn’t want to be guy who bothers or distracts her.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

Omashola said Kim blocked every avenue he tried to have a conversation with her after they had a misunderstanding. Kim voiced out to say she did what she did because Omashola was always “self-centred”.

So what we’re hearing now is that Kim Oprah doesn’t like a particular thing about Omashola: his “self-centeredness.” And he’s not working on it.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

So there was a fight. Omashola was the one at fault. Kim Oprah thinks he didn’t reach out properly to fix things.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 1, 2020

Ebuka asked what they intend to do moving forward, and Omashola in his words said he’s willing to do anything. He said, “I fit to do anything to get her back, I fit even kneel now now say make she no vex.”