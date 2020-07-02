Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Esther & Frodd had a lot to get off their chest on Wednesday's #BBNaija Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Kaelo Iyizoba's Short Film "The Lost Village" nominated for People’s Choice Award at Moment International Film Festival 2020

Movies & TV

People Have So Much to Say about the Diane & Elozonam Story

Movies & TV Scoop

Is There still Hope for the Diane & Elozonam Ship? Let's Fill You In On Tuesday's #BBNaija Reunion Show

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji, Akin Omotoso, Cynthia Erivo are Now Members of The Academy

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch this Short Film "Violated" Addressing Rape and Abuse

Movies & TV Scoop

"Living in Bondage" Breakout Star, Jidekene Achufusi, Covers the New Issue of Tush Magazine

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We’ve Got the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Forthcoming Movie “Storm”

Movies & TV Scoop

The Housemates talked Sailing & Sinking Relationships on Last Night's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss the First Episode of The Naked Convos' New Web Series “My Name Is A-Zed”

Movies & TV

Esther & Frodd had a lot to get off their chest on Wednesday’s #BBNaija Reunion Show

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Penultimate episode of the BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion show, was a steamy session as usual with the housemates. With more discussions on love, the sailing ‘ships’, and relationships we thought would pass the test of time outside the house, and this time around, the focus was on Esther, Frodd, Kim Oprah and Omashola.

They spoke their minds without holding anything back.

Catch the highlight from last night’s episode:

Frodd & Esther

The show kicked off with Frodd and Esther’s relationship back in the house. Frodd was first queried why and when he fell for Esther and he replied Ebuka that… “She was my first connection because she chose me as her Big brother. I discovered she was a reserved person and that turned me on her. So when Nelson left after she first turned me down, I just had to try again with her, and it eventually yielded positive results.

Esther on her part said Frodd grew on her. At first, she wasn’t sure the feelings were real but after they left the house, she started looking at him differently and she got to like him a lot.

Ebuka then asked why both of them are no longer an item, Esther said she developed cold feet because Frodd didn’t ask her officially to be his girlfriend.

Esther was asked if she asked Frodd what they were doing when he didn’t ask her but she said no. rather she started pulling back when she found out that Frodd and she were growing apart.

Frodd said, “I asked you out on the 36th floor of the building we were in Dubai”.

Frodd however, pointed out times Esther would pull up to events with posh cars which he assumed were from ‘friends in the upper echelon’. She never explained why some certain people at the top were doing some big things for her and that brewed my insecurity.

After he said this, they went into a shouting march.

Frodd continued to further explain how much he invested in Esther. He also concluded he moved on after they came back from Rwanda.

Kim Oprah & Omashola

We got to see a clip of Omashola and Kim Oprah, and their loved-up moments in the house. Where do they stand currently?

Omashola said Kim blocked every avenue he tried to have a conversation with her after they had a misunderstanding. Kim voiced out to say she did what she did because Omashola was always “self-centred”.

Ebuka asked what they intend to do moving forward, and Omashola in his words said he’s willing to do anything. He said, “I fit to do anything to get her back, I fit even kneel now now say make she no vex.”

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Etashe Linto: Are You The One In The Mirror?

#BellaNaijaWCW Damilola Olokesusi of Shuttlers is Making Commuting Easy, Safe & Productive

Ife Ibitokun: Navigating the Sometimes Murky Waters of Personal Relationships & Business Partnerships

Biodun Da Silva: Live… Remember to Live

Advertisement
css.php