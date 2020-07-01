Connect with us

Discover 6 Different Sides of Kaylah Oniwo as she Celebrates 10 Years on Radio

BellaNaija.com

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Media personality Kaylah Oniwo is celebrating her 10 year radio anniversary with stunning new photos that reveal the six different sides of her personality.

The radio presenter shared an article documenting her media journey on her website.

In the article, she talks about how she started out, the struggles she had to face, and her evolution over the years from “being just a radio girl to someone who enjoys being an MC hosting events, becoming a beauty, fashion, lifestyle and travel blogger and an influencer with major brands”.

She described her journey as, “one I would dare NOT trade for anything” while also acknowledging  that the industry had been kind to her even though it showed her some tough times.

She also revealed that she will be marking this milestone by partnering with Fola Folayan‘s Broadcast Radio Master Class to sponsor 10 aspiring media personalities by paying for their courses, to kickstart their career in radio.

Learn more about the scholarship and read the full article HERE.

Check out the Photos

Photo Credit
Creative Direction: @theva.company
Photography: @omidephotography
Styling: @kanyinl_theperfectionista
Make-Up: @casskoncept1
Hair Stylist: @ceezystyling

